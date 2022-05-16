El Paso, Texas—The City Council approved to authorize the Mayor to execute an amendment to City Manager Tommy Gonzalez’s contract to extend his employment agreement for five years, until 2029. The City Manager has advised the City of Frisco’s headhunters that he is withdrawing his name from Frisco’s search.

“I am overwhelmed with the support I have received from the community, our employees, and the City Council. With this in mind, I have removed myself from the City Manager search in Frisco, Texas,” said Gonzalez. “I’m committed to El Paso. We’re not finished here.”

As with previous contracts, the City Manager is required to maintain a residency in El Paso. Gonzalez and his wife have lived in El Paso since 2014. There was a false claim stated during a recording of recent newscast during which it was stated that the City Manager does not live in El Paso. The City Manager has and remains in compliance with his contract’s residency requirements since 2014.

Under Gonzalez’s leadership, the City of El Paso has so far achieved $227 million in cost savings. He has further strengthened El Paso’s financial stability by eliminating a $7.8 million General Fund deficit in 2014; eliminating a $27 million operating deficit in the mass transit department; eliminating an annual $1 million operating deficit at the City golf course; tripling the fund balance by increasing it by more than $73 million; captured State sales taxes for downtown hotels revitalization; and led the City of El Paso team to achieve zero audit findings for five consecutive years. The City now provides year-end reporting to the City Council and has had seven consecutive years of General Fund surplus—all leading to maintaining the city’s double AA financial rating.

In 2022, Mr. Gonzalez earned the National Malcolm Baldrige Foundation E. David Spong Lifetime Leadership Achievement Award. The E. David Spong Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest honor the Baldrige Foundation bestows on an individual to recognize truly extraordinary service that has changed the world and has inspired others to do the same.

In 2019 and again in 2020, Gonzalez led his team in making national history, as the City of El Paso became the only municipality to earn the Texas Award for Performance Excellence from the Texas Quality Foundation for two consecutive years. The City also won the All-America City (AAC) Award in 2018 and 2020, and 2021; and was named an AAC finalist five years in a row.

Gonzalez continues working with community partners by sharing best practices, the Baldrige-based framework, and public engagement strategies with local school districts, the county hospital, a private hospital, county administration, the housing authority, and other nonprofit groups through the Communities of Excellence (COE) framework. The Communities of Excellence program is designed to serve multiple organizations by improving El Paso’s quality of life, healthcare, and education.

Gonzalez was awarded the 2019 Baldrige Foundation Leadership Excellence Award in the Government sector by the Malcom Baldrige Foundation and the 2019 United States-Mexico Chamber of Commerce Border City Leadership Award. In June 2021, Gonzalez again made history, receiving an unprecedented and history-making invitation to serve a third term as chair of the Quality Texas Foundation Board of Directors.

Gonzalez retired as a Lieutenant Colonel after serving 22 years in the U.S. Army. He holds a Master of Public Administration degree from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, and a Bachelor of Science degree from Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, New Mexico. He is a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt from the University of Texas in Austin.