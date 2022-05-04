EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – City Council will vote next week on establishing a women’s commission or board focusing on equality and protecting women’s rights.

This is after a draft majority opinion from the U.S. Supreme court was leaked about the intent to overturn Roe V. Wade.

The item is set to be voted on during the Regular City Council Meeting on Tuesday, May 10. It was put on the agenda by City Representative Henry Rivera, directing the City Manager to work with council to create the commission or board.

“Women’s freedom to choose over their own body is a fundamental right and should be protected,” said City Representative Henry Rivera, District 7. “NO person or government entity should control or threaten women’s rights. Men need to unite and support women because actions taken against women’s rights affect everyone.”

The item was co-sponsored by City Representatives Peter Svarzbein, Alexsandra Annello, and Cassandra Hernandez.

Anello spoke about the possible overturning of Roe V. Wade, saying the agenda item is meant to give women in the community a voice.

“This action moves our nation backward at a time when we should be working to move forward towards greater freedom and choice,” Annello said.

Representative Hernandez says the city board will allow for open and honest discussions.

“We continue to see an affront to women’s rights, not just with the recent Supreme Court draft but even more so in Texas, as shown in the demeaning legislation that has rolled back women’s reproductive rights within the past decade,” said City Representative Cassandra Hernandez, District 3.

Svarzbein also commented on the vote to create the commission or board.

“We as a community should continue to fight against sexism, discrimination, and racism that set boundaries and prevent us from making beneficial progress as a community, state, and country,” said City Representative Peter Svarzbein, District 1. “Now is one of those times to speak in solidarity as a troubling time for many in our country.”

