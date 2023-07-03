EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Downtown + Uptown master plan will be discussed Wednesday, July 5 at City Council to see if it will be adopted.

Project organizers said the plan aims to set goals and visions for Downtown EL Paso along with getting recommendations to get to the end goal.

The plan includes specific recommendations that can potentially be achieved for the next 20 years.

“And how we achieve the goals that we developed along with all of our stakeholders and all the residents of the area,” said Joaquin Rodriguez, a transportation planning administrator.

Organizers said the City of El Paso and Downtown have both changed drastically through the years.

They are choosing to focus on Downtown as it is a economic hub to make sure it is set up for success, city planners said.

“…Especially with the way that everything changed post-COVID, the way that we’ve done business has changed. And so we need to have a renewed vision for our Downtown. And so this plan does that,” said Alex Hoffman, assistant director of capital planning.

Hoffman and Rodriguez said revitalization is a key component.

“To identify where do we need to make improvements in infrastructure… It means things like roads, sidewalks, streets, trees, lighting, bike lanes… And so we need to do a needs assessment and that’s what this plan did. Second is that we really need to be focusing on how do we make it easier for people to redevelop or to invest in their properties,” Hoffman said.

If the City Council adopts the Downtown + Uptown master plan, it will help guide the City’s future for 20 years, but that doesn’t mean everything will be achieved, city officials said.

“It’s really just about setting those goals and starting to make substantive changes to the way that we work at the City to try and achieve those,” Rodriguez, said.

Rodriguez told KTSM it’s ultimately about having a Downtown that has a variety of housing options, a variety of commercial opportunities and it is an environment where folks are comfortable making investments in their own properties or in developing new properties.

“El Paso is a very unique city with a very unique culture. So we want to make sure that our Downtown reflects that,” Rodriguez, said.

City officials would like El Pasoans to know that this plan will not lead to displacement of existing residents as this plan is community driven.

To read more about the plan, click here.