EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso City Council will discuss an agenda item during the Tuesday, June 20 meeting to develop a plan to “uplift the LGBTQIA+ voices and community by creating a plan.”

This agenda item has been in the works for two years by Wesley Lawrence, membership director at Borderland Rainbow Center.

Lawrence told KTSM if El Paso can get an equality and inclusion board, it could solve many things through out the City.

“This has a chance to really become something special in our community and for us to finally be the first city in Texas, right, that prioritizes the LGBTQ+ community and the diversity of our community,” Lawrence, said.

If passed, the agenda item would:

Create an office of equality and an equality and inclusion board. Work together in collaboration with the Borderland Rainbow Center to create a One El Paso Safer Together campaign. Deprioritize the enforcement of seeking gender-affirming care. Deprioritize the enforcement of drag bans in our city limits.

Lawrence said creating a program where businesses are trained to be a safe space for everyone is an important step.

Amber Perez, interim executive director at Borderland Rainbow Center, said it even comes down to having a safe space with the authorities.

“…We definitely need to have our law enforcement to be trained. So what this would do is it would help create this a place where there is safety, not just within the community, but within the actual, law enforcement itself,” Perez, said.

Lawrence added the City Council needs to understand that this all plays a part in the healing of the City so it can become better and stronger.

“…To have policies like this that promotes equality and inclusion,” Lawrence, said.