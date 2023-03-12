EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council will discuss and possibly approve a resolution at its Tuesday meeting that would set a goal of raising the minimum wage for city government workers to $15 an hour by the end of Fiscal Year 2026.

Under the proposal from new city Rep. Chris Canales, the City of El Paso would “consider future increases to ensure that City employees are able to earn a wage that allows them to support themselves and their families.”

This proposal would only affect city government employees, and not workers in the public sector or other government entities.

The current minimum hourly wage for City of El Paso employees is $12.11, according to the council agenda.

“The MIT Living Wage Calculator suggests that a single adult in El Paso in 2023 would need to earn at least $14.67 per hour to cover basic expenses,” according to backup material in the council agenda. “Increasing the minimum wage can provide benefits that allow employees to support themselves and their families for stronger employee morale and increased productivity.

Texas does not have a state minimum wage and adheres to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.