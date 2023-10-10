EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso City Council has set a date for a special election to find a replacement for city Rep. Alexsandra Annello.

Annello announced that she is seeking the House District 77 seat in the state Legislature.

The council set Saturday, Dec. 9 as date for the special election.

Annello will stay in office until her replacement is sworn in.

Her announcement came too late for this to be included on the November general election being held in the Borderland.

Annello has been a member of the El Paso City Council since 2017.