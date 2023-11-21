EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City Council voted 5-3 Tuesday, Nov. 21, for a zoning change that would allow a logistics warehouse to be built on what had previously been agricultural land in the Lower Valley.

The zoning change would allow for developer Octavio Saavedra and his company EP Logistics to build a logistics warehouse at 9614 Socorro Road, which is near Western Technical College. The zoning change affects about 30 acres.

As part of the approved plan, access for semi-trucks would be limited to Carl Longuemare through a bridge that would be constructed.

About 20 residents attended the meeting to protest the proposed zoning change.

Residents cited that Socorro Road is an historic road, increased traffic that would result from the plan, the current poor condition of the road and noise pollution.

Three previous public meetings were held to address the zoning request and the owner made changes to address concerns, city officials said.

City Council members who voted for the zoning change were: Brian Kennedy, Alexsandra Annello, Cassandra Hernandez and Joe Molinar.

Art Fierro, Chris Canales and Henry Rivera voted no.