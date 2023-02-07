El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso City Council approved the 2023 Public Art Plan Tuesday at its regular meeting.

This year, the Public Art Plan adds five new projects including: the Ted Houghton Street Reconstruction and a memorial for the late El Paso Police Chief Gregory K. Allen. There are currently 24 public art projects in progress, plus the beginning of a Public Art Master Plan.

“The Museums and Cultural Affairs Department is proud to keep promoting the community’s access to, appreciation of and enjoyment of visual art,” said Cultural Affairs and Recreation Managing Director Ben Fyffe.

Recently completed public art projects include: “Portal 1,” at the El Paso International Airport: a public art piece honoring the Men of Company E at Cleveland Square Park in front of the El Paso Museum of History: and a mural located on Geronimo Drive between Montana and Edgemere.

The sculpture depicting Company E from World War II was done by well-known local artist Julio Sanchez de Alba.

In addition to approving the 2023 Public Art Plan, the City Council received an update on completed public art projects and a breakdown of projects that are currently in progress.

Projects in progress include public art work in the new Children’s Museum, La Nube, and Fire Station 36 on Resler Dr. The City’s public art portfolio will continue to grow as the projects from the 2012 Quality of Life Bond are completed and projects from the recently voter-approved 2022 Community Progress bond begin.

About the Project Art Program

The Public Art Program is funded through a 2 percent set-aside from the budgets of every capital improvement project within the City. Since it began in 2006, the Public Art Program has completed 85 projects. The program has worked with 377 artists, of which 77 percent are local artists. The Public Art Program has worked with more than 175 local businesses, which have provided support services for the completion of the program projects. The program has received 11 national awards and has been featured in 18 National publications. The Public Art Program also established the Art Purchase Program which has 178 acquisitions to date.

For more information on the Public Art Program, visit www.epmcad.org/experience-art/public-art.