EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso City Council to enhance harm reduction strategies to help mitigate the Opioid crisis in the community. This includes the distribution of Narcan across public city facilities like libraries, metro transportation, and El Paso parks.

As an opioid antigen, it can be used in an emergency to treat a person who is overdosing.

Representative Alexsandra Annello who sponsored this item along with Representative Chris Canales, said this is a step in the right direction for El Paso.

“We’re not different from other cities. Our numbers may be higher than some communities they might be lower in some communities but it is very important to recognize that is a nationwide issue that was created by pharmaceutical companies.”

The El Paso Harm Reduction Alliance was also in attendance at ouncil to give a presentation on the importance of Narcan. With the agenda item passing, they are able to provide this life-saving medication.

“Fentanyl is the number 1 cause of death in the United States for people ages 18 to 45 and being able to provide Narcan, is going to have a huge impact in helping to save lives in our community.”

