EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso has announced the adoption of its Fiscal Year 2024 city budget and has approved a no-new-revenue tax rate, which means the city will not increase property taxes.

The city says they developed a budget that has been designed to lessen the burden on property owners while ensuring that essential services and initiatives receive the necessary funding.

The city says the budget will continue to support priorities which have been identified by the City Council and the community, while also focusing on the long-term financial sustainability.

The new budget will also include the adding of annual funding for fleet, heavy equipment, streets, and facility improvements, which will minimize the need to issue debt, according to the city.

The city has also provided the highlights for the new budget which are the following:

Three police department and two fire department academies to increase public safety staffing levels.

$10 million for street resurfacing projects

$14.4 million for city vehicle and heavy equipment replacement

$6 million for city facility improvements and repairs

Operating funding for the new La Nube Children’s Museum, Mexican American Cultural Center, and the new penguin exhibit at the Zoo and Botanical Garden

For more information about the City of El Paso’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget and tax rate, click here: Tax & Budget (elpasotexas.gov).