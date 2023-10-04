EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso’s Department of Public Health confirmed its fourth case of the Neuroinvasive West Nile Virus (WNV) disease on Wednesday morning, Oct. 4.

The city says a female in her 60s contracted the virus and has developed neuroinvasive disease. The woman has several underlying health conditions and is currently recovering in the hospital, the city said in a press release on Wednesday.

The city has provided a list of symptoms of WNV infection:

fever

headache

tiredness

body aches

nausea

vomiting

swollen lymph glands

The city says eight out of 10 people infected with the WNV will not develop symptoms. However, 1 in 5 people who are infected may develop West Nile fever which is an illness that includes a fever and other symptoms such as body aches, joint pain, headache, or a rash.

About 1 out of 150 infected people develop severe illness affecting the central nervous system and about 1 out of 10 cases of severe illness are fatal, according to the city.

The city has also provided a list of prevention steps the community can take to avoid WNV infection. Those steps include the following:

DEET: Use insect repellents that contain deet when outdoors.

DRESS: Wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors.

DUSK & DAWN: Although mosquitoes associated with WNV can be active throughout the day, residents should take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours (from dusk to dawn) or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.

DRAIN: Drain standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, and birdbaths. After rains or lawn watering, residents should “tip and toss” any standing water they find outside.

“The Severe Central Nervous System West Nile Virus disease is extremely dangerous and can lead to potential complications, disability or even death,” said City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza. “With the recent rain it is imperative that the public take precaution to decrease the risk of getting infected with WNV by practicing the four Ds to prevent mosquito bites.”

Residents can also report standing water and mosquito breeding by calling (915) 212-6000.

For more information and tips, click here: Be Climate Ready (elpasotexas.gov).