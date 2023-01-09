El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 10, the City of El Paso will start the reconstruction of Rojas Drive.

This $12 million dollar project consists of the reconstruction of Rojas Drive from Joe Battle Blvd. to Bill Burnett Dr.

The project also includes the widening of Rojas Dr. from a four-lane roadway to a six-lane divided roaded. In addition to these improvements, the City of El Paso will also install new medians, illumination, signs and striping, shared use path for bicyclists and pedestrians, new traffic signals, landscaping, as well as improvements to the water, and stormwater systems.

The project is expected to be complete by the summer of 2024, and proper traffic control measures and signs will be in place throughout the duration of the project. The construction schedule and traffic control can be changed to accommodate changing conditions or events.