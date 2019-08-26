City attorney: Rep. Hernandez’ resignation is official, election needed to replace her

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – City Rep. Cassandra Hernandez resigned from the El Paso City Council the moment she posted to Facebook that she was running for mayor, the city’s attorney said Monday during a special meeting.

While her resignation is official, when she leaves office will depend on when there is a replacement ready to step in. It is still unclear when city leaders will hold a special election to find the replacement.

As KTSM reported, Hernandez says she accidentally posted a campaign page on Facebook for a Mayoral Run. Under Texas law, any officeholder who announces a campaign for a different seat must resign.

Council postponed a vote until Sept. 3 to decide on a special election.

“What our job is, is to determine when this next election is going to be,” said Rep. Dr. Sam Morgan. “If we make our decision by Sept. 20, it could be in conjunction with this bond election at no additional cost to the constituents or taxpayers. But if we miss that deadline, then it’s going to be a cost to the community.”

Hernandez represents parts of East El Paso and the Lower Valley.