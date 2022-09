EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso is asking residents and businesses to participate in a community meeting to kick start a plan for the future vision of El Paso’s urban core.

The study will include Downtown El Paso and what the city is calling Uptown – the area around UTEP and the nearby hospitals.

The meeting will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 on the 17th floor of the Blue Flame building, 304 Texas Ave.

You can also participate online at elev8ep.com/downtown.