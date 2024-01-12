EL PASO (KTSM) — The El Paso Museum of Art and Museum of History are adding Sunday hours again, according to a news release sent out by the city government.

Starting Sunday, Jan. 21, both museums will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

“We’re thrilled to be extending our opening days to include Sundays again at our museums,” said Quality of Life Managing Director Ben Fyffe. “The Downtown Arts District is thriving every weekend with events and programming, and we invite the community and visitors to make a trip to the museums part of their weekend plans.”

The El Paso Museum of Art and the El Paso Museum of History will now be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is always free at all City museums.

Visitors and families can take advantage of free metered parking on Sunday in Downtown El Paso too.

For more information on the El Paso Museum of Art, visit www.epma.art. For more information on the El Paso Museum of History, visit www.EPMuseumOfHistory.org.