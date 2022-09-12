EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The city of El Paso will be spending up to $2 million in the next 16 months to bus migrants out of town and is counting on reimbursement from the Biden administration.

The City Council voted 3-1 Monday to ratify a new services contract with GOGO Charters LLC to “transport migrants to other cities as needed.”

According to the U.S. Border Patrol, there have been a total of 932 “street releases” since last Wednesday.

“With the city and the NGOs (non-government organizations), we can make sure that there aren’t people on the streets, and we can get everybody processed and get everybody who needs shelter, who needs clothing, who needs transportation, all those things,” County Commissioner David Stout said.

Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino said El Paso has sponsored 25 charter buses since Aug. 23 and would be sending out five more on Monday.

El Paso County Commissioners Court also approved funds to have processing center in El Paso, so that it is easier to receive the migrants that are coming in. The city will work with the county on sheltering them until they are able to leave.

The county says it will cost about $500,000 to operate the processing center, and the county will also work with the Biden administration and FEMA to get reimbursement.