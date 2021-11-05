City announces start times for upcoming WinterFest events, Celebration of Lights parade route

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the holidays right around the corner, that means the annual WinterFest celebration and Celebration of Lights Parade are not too far away.

The festivities on Saturday, 20 November, begin at noon with a special Holiday Market, featuring more than a dozen vendors at the pedestrian pathway (the area between the Ballpark and Convention Center). The popular ice-skating rink returns in Arts Festival Plaza. Guests can also enjoy a winter-themed café and various booth and food vendors in the area.

Then the Holiday Lighting Ceremony at 4:30 p.m. followed by the Scherr Legate Celebration of Lights Parade at 6 p.m.

“Sponsoring the Celebration of Lights allows us to share the love and joy of the holidays with our loved ones, friends, families and our beautiful community,” said Scherr Legate Senior Partner, Sam Legate. “Happy Holidays from Scherr Legate, fighting for the frontera for 45 years.”

The annual Celebration of Lights Parade, now in its 26th year, features a variety of floats and vehicles decked out in colorful lights, marching groups and more.

This year, the one-mile course includes more than 40 entries participating in the march through downtown, led by Santa Claus and a float by parade sponsor Scherr Legate PLLC.

The Holiday Lighting Ceremony started in 1998 as the Holiday Light Parade. That same year, El Pasoan Corrine Boyce donated the first live Holiday Tree to the city at San Jacinto Plaza, in memory of her late husband, Charles “Chuck” Boyce.

El Paso Parks and Recreation staff removed the 50-foot Afghan Pine Tree from the front yard of Boyce’s home and replanted it at San Jacinto Plaza.

Celebration of Light Parade kicks-off the WinterFest, which runs until January 2, 2022.

Information on the Celebration of Light parade, including the parade route is available on the WinterFest social media sites (Facebook and Instagram) and at epwinterfest.com.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.