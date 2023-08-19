EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) announced that Raiz Federal Credit Union is the title sponsor for Chalk the Block 2023 through 2025.

This year, the festival will take place from Friday, Oct. 13 to Sunday, Oct. 15 in the Downtown Arts District, according to a press release sent by the City of El Paso.

“We had a wonderful partnership with Raiz last year and are tremendously excited of their continued support for the next three years,” said Cultural Affairs and Recreation Managing Director Ben Fyffe. “Together with Raiz we are elevating our commitment to our local arts and the love that our city has for this festival.”

The city says the credit union was established by seven educators who worked together to create strong roots in the community and make its philosophy of “people helping people” a reality.

Throughout their history, the credit union has helped hundreds of thousands of people in the community make their dreams a reality, according to the city.

Today, rooted in its heritage of education, the credit union serves El Paso County and has grown to have over 70,000 members and nine branch locations throughout El Paso.

The city says the credit union is excited to continue to support the arts through this title sponsorship with the city to bring this one-of-a-kind event to everyone in the border region.

“Raiz is all about embracing creativity and supporting the arts,” said Alex Yu, VP of Marketing for Raiz Federal Credit Union. “By partnering with MCAD for Chalk the Block, we’re not only celebrating the rich and unique culture found in El Paso but also investing in its boundless potential. We look forward to extending the spirit of our philosophy throughout the border region over the next three years.”

In addition, the festival will include a juried sidewalk chart competition, temporary art installations, performances, a live music stage, local art and food vendors and free activities at the El Paso Museum of Art, History and Archaeology, according to the city.

Special City of El Paso 150th Anniversary activities will be taking place throughout the weekend-long festival.