EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso has announced the expansion of an El Paso-based engineering company which the City says will help to spur “regional growth in aerospace and defense sectors.”

Monday, Sept. 25, the City Council approved a $188,774 incentive agreement that will help support PROD Design and Analysis’ $4.4 million expansion project.

PROD plans to build out a 30,000-square-foot expansion to their existing building located on Peter Cooper Drive in far East El Paso.

As part of the performance-based agreement the company will also retain 110 jobs and create an additional 48 full-time jobs, primarily engineering positions with a median wage of about $27 per hour, according to the City of El Paso’s announcement.

“This is another great partnership that further advances the City’s strategy to grow existing and attract new target industries, including advanced manufacturing and international development to create an innovation-driven culture of technology that promotes economic growth,” said Mayor Oscar Leeser. “We are happy to support local companies like PROD and grateful to them for choosing to invest in our local talent and working to create high-paying career pathways for our region.”

Started in 2004, PROD focuses on “innovative engineering solutions and demonstrated successful implementation of industrial automation to achieve desired metrics for their clients,” according to the news release.

“This exciting announcement reaffirms our goal to cultivate an environment conducive to the strong economic development and growth of our city,” said interim City Manager Cary Westin. “We are motivated to see PROD’s success and strengthen our community’s industry within the aerospace and defense sectors.”