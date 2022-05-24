EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The second largest solar installation in El Paso is in the horizon. The renewable energy project at El Paso International Airport was presented to Council today.

“The City of El Paso and El Paso International Airport is proud to be setting the standard towards sustainability as we launch the development of an urban energy plan, one of 30 initiatives identified by El Paso City Council and City leadership to be accomplished by 2030,” Sam Rodriguez, El Paso Director of Aviation. “Urban energy plans address service demand through an affordable, reliable and accessible energy lens while furthering economic development and a healthier environment for the benefit of the entire community.”

Approximately 40 acres of Airport property on the airfield, northeast of runway 8R 26L, have been identified for a ground-mounted solar panel system that will offset the Airport’s energy consumption, as well as the energy consumption of other City Departments.

This site will generate five megawatts of electricity each year. Currently, the Airport consumes about three megawatts annually. The additional energy generated will allow the Airport to share two extra megawatts with other City departments, supporting the City’s transition to green energy.

This project is part of a 30-year partnership with El Paso Electric, which will own and maintain the installation. Specific rates will be established later following a Request for Proposals process.

