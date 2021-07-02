City adjusts hours for COVID-19 vaccine sites, state testing sites transition to city clinics

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Beginning Tuesday, July 6, the city of El Paso will modify the hours of operation at the El Paso Convention Center and the city’s four COVID-19 clinics. State-operated COVID-19 testing services will be transitioned to the city’s COVID-19 clinics.



On Tuesday, the El Paso Convention vaccine site will operate from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.



Also starting Tuesday, the city’s COVID-19 clinics will be open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.



Vaccinations will continue to be administered to individuals 12 years and older with no appointment required.



Those 18 years and older can get vaccinated at all of the following locations with no appointment required:

220 S. Stanton (corner of First and Stanton)

9341 Alameda

7380 Remcon

9566 Railroad

COVID-19 pop-up vaccine sites at various sites will continue throughout the community including at two Ports of Entry.



You can find details online regarding vaccination information, including City and private providers, and pop-up vaccine events at www.EPCovidVaccine.com.

The community can also call the City’s COVID-19 hotline at (915) 212-6843 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

As for the State COVID-19 testing transitions to the city, the State’s four mega COVID-19 testing sites are now in the process of shutting down.



All state testing will be transitioned to the city beginning Tuesday, July 6. The free COVID-19 testing will be offered at the Alameda, Remcon and Railroad COVID-19 clinics.

Beginning Saturday, July 3, individuals wishing to get tested with the City will need to schedule an appointment at www.EPStrong.org and click on the testing page, or call (915) 212-6843.

Specimens will be collected curbside. Patients are asked to park in the designated parking area for testing and follow the instructions provided upon arrival.

For more information visit www.EPStrong.org or call (915) 212-6843.



