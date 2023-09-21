EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The global convenience store, Circle K, is offering one free cup of coffee of any size in store from Sept. 25 through Oct. 2 via the Circle K app in celebration of National and International Coffee Day at U.S. locations.

“We are passionate about the quality coffee we offer at Circle K and know our loyal customers like celebrating specialty days like National and International Coffee Day,” said Jeff Lohnes, Head of Global Beverage Products at Circle K. “Coffee plays an essential role in people’s daily lives, so we’re making it easier for customers to get a great cup for free.”

Circle K’s coffee offerings are anything but ordinary, with state-of-the-art bean-to-cup self-serve barista-quality coffee machines in its more than 7,000 U.S. stores, according to a press release sent by BCW.

“Sustainably sourced and artfully brewed, Circle K has a variety of blends and single-origin hot and iced coffee flavors to choose from,” according to BCW. “In fact, both the Circle K House Blend and 100% Colombian Dark varieties were recently awarded two stars and the Superior Taste Award by the International Taste Institute and a Bronze Medal at the 2023 Golden Bean World Series.”

To join in on the celebration, customers can find their nearest participating location using the Store Locator at www.circlek.com.