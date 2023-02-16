EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Circle K is offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday at participating Circle K locations across the Rocky Mountain region, including El Paso as a way to celebrate Circle K “Fuel Day”.

The fuel sale will only be available at participating Circle K locations selling either Circle K-, Circle K Valero-, and Circle K P66-branded fuel in the Denver, Colorado Springs, Colo., Albuquerque, and Las Cruces, N.M. The fuel sale will also include El Paso and Lubbock, Texas.

Customers can find their nearest participating location using the Store Locator on circlek.com.