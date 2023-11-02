EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Circle K will be kicking off its free membership program, Inner Circle, by offering big saving on fuel from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3.

The convenience store chain is dropping its fuel prices at the pump by up to 40 cents per gallon as part of a Fuel Day “Pop Up” event, according to a press release sent by BCW.

BCW says that during that time, new Inner Circle members can add that discount to an introductory offer of 25 cents per gallon on their first five fuel ups to save up to 65 cents off per gallon simply by entering the phone number attached to their membership at the pump.

“We are always looking for ways to show our customers our appreciation and make their lives a little easier every day. With Inner Circle, we can reward customer’s loyalty and combine the convenience and savings they already love by using the Circle K app,” said Mark Tate, VP, Operations, Rocky Mountain Business Unit at Circle K. “We’re especially excited to make our Inner Circle launch even sweeter for our customers with this Fuel Day ‘Pop-Up’.”

In addition to saving at the pump on the first five fill-ups, customers can treat themselves to five free dispensed beverages including hot or iced coffee or fan favorites available in the Polar Pop cup or as Frosters, according to the press release.

Inner Circle members can enjoy continued savings including:

Everyday discounts of up to $0.05 per gallon of fuel for every fill-up at Circle K fuel locations.

Buy five, get one free on a variety of Circle K brand snacks, fresh food and beverages.

Surprise discounts, in addition to other exclusive member perks.

Inner Circle will be available in close to 3,000 of Circle K’s 7,000 U.S. stores by year end.

To become part of Inner Circle, download the Circle K mobile app on Apple or Google Play stores to sign-up within the app or visit circlek.com/inner-circle.