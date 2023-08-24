Circle K retail gas station location. Circle K is a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard and is based in Quebec (Getty)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The global convenience store chain Circle K is celebrating its commitment to convenience with its first-ever global “Circle K Day” happening on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Over 6,000 Circle K and Holiday Stationstores U.S. locations will offer a 50% discount on select hot food, beverages and services on Thursday, August 31, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time.

From hot breakfast and lunch sandwiches to favorites like pizza and hotdogs are some of the options that will be available for the discount.

Customers can also find flavor and refreshment from America’s Thirst Stop with a selection ranging from freshly ground coffee and the classic dispensed beverages kept cold in a Polar Pop cup, to an icy Froster.

Circle K Day is customers’ “ticket to more for less.”

Additionally, customers will be able to gear up for Labor Day weekend road trips with 50% off any car wash.

“Circle K Day is about thanking our loyal customers around the world by putting the spotlight on the reason we’re here – to make it easy,” Kevin Lewis, chief growth officer for Circle K said. “We’re proud to do that with some great deals ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend that will help end the summer on a high note.”

In addition to events across North America, thousands of stores across Europe and Asia, along with dedicated franchisees, are united in providing similar offers with great savings for customers that day, according to the press release.

To join in on the celebration, customers can find their nearest participating location using the Store Locator at circlek.com.