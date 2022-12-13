Cinemark’s XD concept. The company has an XC location on Remcon in West El Paso.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Cinemark is bringing the college football playoffs to the big screen — again.

Following the success of last year’s screenings, Cinemark is again teaming up with ESPN and is expanding the locations where you can watch the college football semifinals – the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – and the national national championship game, all on the big screen.

In El Paso, you can catch the games at Cinemark West XD and ScreenX theater, at 7440 Remcon Circle.

No. 2 Michigan will be square off with No. 3 Texas Christian at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. Immediately following, No. 1 Georgia will take on No. 4 Ohio State at 6 p.m. in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

The winners will square off at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9.

Tickets can be purchased at www.cinemark.com/cfp.