EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Cinemark has announced they will be celebrating Mother’s Day weekend with new showings and an all-time classic film.

Cinemark says The Wizard of Oz will be showing on Saturday, May 13, and Monday, May 15. New movies that will be showing include Book Club: The Next Chapter, Love Again, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and more.

For more information, head to Cinemark Theatres | Movie Times, Tickets, Cinemark Locations Near You.