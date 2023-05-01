EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Family time in the summer just got a whole lot better as Cinemark announces the return of their Summer Movie Clubhouse Program.

The summer program will be showcasing a different family movie each week at a discounted price. The program will also offer discounts on concessions, according to a release sent by Cinemark. Three Cinemark theater complexes in El Paso will be participating.

The Summer Movie Clubhouse will begin on Monday, June 19 through Thursday, Aug. 10. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, May 18. Summer Movie Clubhouse tickets can be purchased at Cinemark.com, on the Cinemark app and at Cinemark box offices.

Summer Movie Clubhouse will take place at more than 200 Cinemark theaters nationwide. Each Wednesday there will be a 9:30 a.m. showing and at select theaters a Monday and Thursday showtime.

Movies, such as “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Mummies,” “The Bad Guys” and many more will be running in theaters.

Cinemark says the tickets for the movies are set at $1.50 plus taxes and fees. Ticket holders will get exclusive dollar-off pricing on all kids’ snack packs as well as any size popcorn and drink combo.

A full list of participating theaters can be found HERE