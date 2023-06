EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The band Cigarettes after Sex will be “coming home” to El Paso for a show at the Don Haskins Center on Oct. 11.

Pre-sale tickets begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 14 and all tickets will be on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 16.

The band’s founder, Greg Gonzalez, is an Eastwood High School graduate where he excelled in the school’s Jazz Band. He founded the band in 2008 and recorded his first EP while attending UTEP.