EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Cielo Vista Mall is kicking off its 2020 by hosting blood drives to benefit Vitalant.

Vitalant is a nonprofit community blood center that provides blood, blood components, and special services for patients in more than 500 hospitals in 18 states, a release said.

Cielo Vista Mall invites the El Paso community to donate blood during the drives held in the lower level, JCPenny Court from 1 to 5 p.m. beginning Friday, Jan. 10 to Sunday, Jan. 12.