Cielo Vista Mall to host Back-to-School Expo during tax-free weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Cielo Vista Mall is inviting local families and educators to take advantage of back-to-school savings during tax-free weekend.



Officials with Cielo Vista Mall said it has an unmatched lineup of clothing, footwear and technology retailers that are offering everything needed to return to the classroom.

The 3-day sales tax break begins Friday, August 6, and ends on Sunday, August 8. During this period, retailers will not be required to collect state and local sales use tax on most footwear, clothing, backpacks and school supplies priced less than $100.



There will also be a Back-to-School Expo on Saturday, August 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The event will feature live entertainment, local vendors in center court and JCPenney court, exhibitions and fashion shows showcasing the season’s trendiest looks.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.