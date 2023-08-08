EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Cielo Vista Mall will host its Back-to-School Expo this weekend.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

“Cielo Vista shoppers and guests can browse dozens of local vendors while enjoying live entertainment, exhibitions, and two fashion shows on center stage,” according to a news release sent out by Cielo Vista Mall.

“Before summer is over, join Cielo Vista and Townsquare Media for a day of unbeatable deals and family-friendly fun at the Back-to-School Expo,” the news release added.

During the event, you can also visit Health and Human Services to learn about mental health services and receive well-being information. Also, students in the El Paso area are invited to register for the chance to be awarded one of four $500 scholarships, courtesy of El Paso Electric

Back-to-school shoppers can also enjoy live entertainment and two fashion shows at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. by Laura’s Production in the Dillard’s court.

In addition to the fun activities, guests can take advantage of unbeatable deals during tax-free weekend, August 11-13.

