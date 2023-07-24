EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Cielo Vista Mall has added some new stores and food vendors to its lineup, the Simon-owned mall announced.

Journeys has reopened and GNC, Galliano Boutique, YogoBerry and others have joined the East Side mall.

Now Open:

Journeys: A leader among teen-oriented retailers, Journeys emphasizes footwear and unique specialty items including apparel, backpacks, hats and accessories. Journeys offers brands that cater to the teen lifestyle and youth culture. Location: Upper level, next to Hollister Co.

GNC : General Nutrition Centers is the world's largest retailer of health and nutrition-related products, including vitamins, supplements, minerals, herbs and sports nutrition. Location: Lower level, Sears entrance.

Galliano Boutique : A premier women's clothing retailer, Boutique "provides high-quality clothing at affordable prices for the classy, fashionable woman," according to the news release sent out by Cielo Vista. Location: Lower level, next to Windsor.

YogoBerry : an El Paso-based tart frozen yogurt brand. Location: Lower level, next to Wetzel's Pretzels.

Churro Time : Sells Borderland favorite churros with a variety of fillings.

Elegance Shades : Retailer sells "non-brand" sunglasses.

Horxateria : Specializes in aguas frescas and popsicles.

: Specializes in aguas frescas and popsicles. Rapture: Sells a wide variety of body jewelry.

Coming Soon:

Spirit Halloween – A top destination and seasonal retailer for Halloween that sells costumes, decorations, accessories, makeup and other items. Opening August 2023.

For store hours and promotions, please visit the Cielo Vista Mall website.