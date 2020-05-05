Church offers weekly drive-thru food pantry in Horizon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Manantial Church is offering drive-thru pantry food for families in need amid COVID-19.

According to a release, Manantial Church has taken their pantry operation outdoors, offering anyone in need a supply of groceries and other food essentials for the past five weeks.

Every Wednesday during the month of May, families may drive up to the Manantial Church parking lot between 6 and 8 p.m. to receive various types of groceries.

Pantry boxes will vary in size depending on the number of people in the household.

Items are placed in the cars by church volunteers and the process is completely contactless, a release said. Horizon City Police and church security are onsite to assist in expediting the process.

As of today, approximately 1,500 families have received donations since the program began.

Manantial Church is located at 14795 Breaux in Horizon City, Texas.

Anyone interested in donating to the drive-thru pantry can contact the church at (915) 500-3677.

