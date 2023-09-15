EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Chuco Relic, the originator of 915 Day, is inviting the public to the annual ‘Chuco Relic 915 Day’ family event.
The event will be happening on Friday, Sept. 15 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. located at the Chuco Relic shop located at 3750 Gateway Blvd. East.
Chuco Relic says the first 200 attendees will receive a free 915 t-shirt in celebration of the event.
The event will be featuring live music, local art, food, drinks, merchant vendors, and family friendly activities.
The event will also include a shopping extravaganza, where all tees will be at a discount of $9.15.