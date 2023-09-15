EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Chuco Relic, the originator of 915 Day, is inviting the public to the annual ‘Chuco Relic 915 Day’ family event.

The event will be happening on Friday, Sept. 15 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. located at the Chuco Relic shop located at 3750 Gateway Blvd. East.

Chuco Relic says the first 200 attendees will receive a free 915 t-shirt in celebration of the event.

Photo courtesy of Chuco Relic

The event will be featuring live music, local art, food, drinks, merchant vendors, and family friendly activities.

The event will also include a shopping extravaganza, where all tees will be at a discount of $9.15.