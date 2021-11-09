Christmas Tree permits for Lincoln National Forest go on sale November 15

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KTSM) – Christmas tree permits for the Lincoln National Park are available for purchase online from November 15 to December 23.

The Lincoln National Forest sells a limited amount of Christmas tree permits, each year. These permits allow customers to choose and cut a tree of their choice.

Permits are issued on a first-come, first-served basis until sold out and cost $10.00. A processing fee will be applied to online transactions. Customers may cut their trees anytime between November 15 through December 31.

When purchasing a permit, it is important to carefully read all information in the packet or on the website, Lincoln National Forest officials said. This information tells customers where and how to cut your tree. Only one permit per account can be purchased online.

Local fourth-grade students can get a free Christmas tree through the “Every Kid Outdoors Program” by entering their pass ID on recreation.gov. For additional information about outdoor activities for children and how to obtain a pass, visit www.everykidoutdoors.gov.

For more information about the Lincoln National Forest and Christmas tree permits, click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.