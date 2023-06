EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Christmas in June. That was the unofficial theme for a car and jeep show that raises money and collects toy donations for the upcoming holiday season.

The program is known as Christmas Trails for Toys and a car and jeep show was help at Cowtown Events Center in East El Paso on Saturday, June 24.

The show will help organizers throw a Christmas party in December for 300 children in Socorro.

The program is now in its 20th year and keeps growing over the years.