Chrissy Teigen, John Legend announce death of newborn baby

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announced the death of their newborn baby Wednesday night on social media.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” Teigen wrote on Instagram.

Earlier in the week, the model and author said she was hospitalized for excessive bleeding during pregnancy.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever,” Teigen wrote.

Jack was the couple’s third child.

“To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” she wrote.

Teigen said she thanked everyone for their positive energy, thoughts and prayers.

“On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it,” she said.

Teigen is married to singer John Legend. The pair have two children: Luna, born in April 2016 and Miles, born May 2018.

https://twitter.com/johnlegend/status/1311518712113983490

Teigen has previously talked about her pregnancy complications as well as dealing with postpartum depression.