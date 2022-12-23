AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — In a statement to the Associated Press, the fiancée of Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard said he didn’t strangle her and never wanted to press charges against him.

Through her attorney, Randi Trew made her first public comments Friday since the Dec. 12 incident in which Beard was arrested and later charged with felony family violence after he allegedly strangled her following an argument. Beard was suspended from coaching by university officials without pay “until further notice” later in the day following his arrest.

Trew said Beard was acting in self-defense and she “doesn’t believe Chris was trying to intentionally harm me in any way.”

“Chris and I are deeply saddened that we have brought negative attention upon our family, friends, and the University of Texas, among others,” the statement said. “As Chris’ fiancée and biggest supporter, I apologize for the role I played in this unfortunate event. I realize that my frustration, when breaking his glasses, initiated a physical struggle between Chris and myself.”

Typically, KXAN doesn’t publically name alleged victims of domestic violence, but in this case, Trew agreed to be named publically, according to AP.

“Chris did not strangle me, and I told that to law enforcement that evening. Chris has stated that he was acting in self-defense, and I do not refute that. I do not believe Chris was trying to intentionally harm me in any way. It was never my intent to have him arrested or prosecuted. We appreciate everyone’s support and prayers during this difficult time,” Trew’s statement said.

The University of Texas said in a statement to AP that it’s reviewing Trew’s statement and “this matter is the subject of an internal investigation and the university does not comment on pending investigations.”

In the arrest affidavit from the Austin Police Department, Trew told police the night of the alleged assault that Beard, “choked me, threw me off the bed, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around, and going nuts.” She also said she couldn’t breathe, and that Beard “just snapped on me and became super violent,” the affidavit said.

The affidavit also said that Beard had audio recordings that showed he “wasn’t the primary aggressor,” but chose not to share those with officers at the time.