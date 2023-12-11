EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Chile Drop, Las Cruces’ annual New Year’s Eve celebration, will be back this year but with a new wrinkle.

Organizers said the annual event has been nominated as one of USA Today’s 20 Best Drops across the country.

New this year, CNN will also be on-site, broadcasting live cut-ins during the network’s New Year’s Eve coverage, the Downtown Las Cruces Partnership said.

“This means viewers across the country will have the opportunity to join in the celebration and witness the unique charm of Las Cruces,” the organization said in a news release.

The Chile Drop will be from 8 p.m. to midnight on Sunday, Dec. 31 at the Plaza de Las Cruces.