El PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Children’s Home is gearing up for the nonprofit’s 20th Annual Walk/Run for Families in Crisis, returning to the Sunland Park Racetrack on May 21 after two years of going virtual due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event will include a 5K competitive run, one-mile fun walk, awards, prizes, and entertainment.

“The Walk/Run for Families in Crisis is not only a morning of family-friendly fun, but it’s also an opportunity for more people to learn about the wide range of services we provide children and families in the region.” Renée Tanner, Chief Executive Officer for the Lee & Beulah Moor Children’s Home.

For more than 60 years, the Home has provided support to those facing hardships that destabilize families such as poverty, abuse, risk of homelessness, loss of parents or primary caretakers and more. All proceeds from the Walk/Run for Families in Crisis covers the cost of meals the Home provides for more than 80 children and families throughout the year.

The Home’s other services include residential care, foster care, adoption services, individual and family counseling, independent living skills training, a college program, aftercare and much more. The Home has served more than 30,000 children since its inception in 1959.













More details about 20th Annual Walk/Run for Families in Crisis can be found at https://runsignup.com/Race/NM/SunlandPark/WalkRunforFamiliesinCrisis.

Save the Date:

WHAT: 20th Annual Walk/Run for Families in Crisis, Benefiting the Lee & Beulah Moor Children’s Home

WHEN: 8 a.m. Saturday, May 21

WHERE: Sunland Park Racetrack (1200 Futurity Dr., Sunland Park, NM 88063)

COST: $15-25

EARLY PACKET PICK-UP: Friday, May 20th from 1-6 p.m. at Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino

EVENT DETAILS & REGISTRATION: https://runsignup.com/Race/NM/SunlandPark/WalkRunforFamiliesinCrisis

QUESTIONS: Email vmolinar@leemoor.org or rtanner@leemoor.org