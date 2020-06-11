Children have participated at all the El Paso Protests, a local therapist weighs in

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Protests continue in the Borderland but some protesters are younger than you may think.

“I shouldn’t even have to be out here, I’m only 16-years-old. My ancestors were fighting for this and I’m still fighting for this,” said Nyla Hyman an El Paso protester.

Nyla Hyman and family at El Paso protest

Hyman was at the first El Paso protest with her mother and younger sister. However, children younger than Nyla was seen at Wednesday’s downtown protest.

Children could be seen marching carrying signs that read “Black Lives Matter” and “The system isn’t broken it was built this way.”

Alejandra Dozal, a therapist with El Paso Child Guidance Center, says it’s important to talk with children about what’s happening.

“Even though we might want to try and keep our kids sheltered they might already know more information than we think,” said Alejandra Dozal an El Paso therapist.

Dozal said parents should try and explain things in an age appropriate way.

​”A child asks ‘well, why are all these people here?’ ‘What’s happening?’ And they can give them a little background, you know, like ‘we’re here to support people of color,’ ‘we’re here to support other people who need our support,’ and how are we supporting them by being here,” said Dozal.

Dozal suggests validating your child’s feelings and said it’s okay to tell them you don’t have all the answers.

“It’s new for us and it’s okay as a parent to say you know what this is new for me to we are figuring it out together,” said Dozal.

Dozal added that if you choose to take them to a protest, safety is important.

“When they’re in the protest they are there with their parents they don’t really have a say if they want to be there or not and we don’t want them to get scared,” said Dozal.

However, some parents still say they wouldn’t take their children.

“Just have them informed, but not take them,” said Aida Martinez an El Paso mother.

Martinez saying her biggest fear is COVID-19 more than the actual protest itself.

“I think it’s a safety hazard besides the fact that there are a lot of people and also right now with the pandemic being really present right now,” said Martinez.