Children get to ‘Shop with a Cop’ thanks to YMCA, Academy Sports

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — School shopping can put a dent in your budget, but a group of kids had the chance to be worry-free and stock up on Tuesday.

Academy Sports and Outdoors partnered with the local YMCA to give ten local kids a shopping spree. The YMCA selected students whose families need financial assistance. Each was given an Academy gift card worth $200.

And just in case they needed an extra hand picking out what was best for the upcoming school year, each of them had an El Paso Police Officer tag along to help.

“Trying to reach to our community is what we do both Academy and YMCA. We couldn’t have asked for a better response. It was funny. The kids started shopping before they got gift cards. They came in early and they’re excited about getting these school supplies,” Bill Coon, President of the YMCA said.

The deals don’t stop there. Each of the kids is also getting a month of free membership to their local YMCA.