Breaking News
Child killed in front of Roberts Elementary, police say

Girl struck, killed in front of Roberts Elementary, police say

News

by: KTSM staff

Posted: / Updated:

A 5-year-old student was struck and killed Wednesday morning in front of Roberts Elementary School in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A driver struck and killed a 7-year-old girl who was walking to school Wednesday morning in West El Paso, police said.

It happened at about 8 a.m. in front of Roberts Elementary School in the 300 block of Thorn Avenue. EPISD School Board Trustee Freddy Klayel Avalos confirmed to KTSM the victim was a student at the school.

A district spokeswoman said the school’s records show that she was 7-years-old.

The girl was walking with her 14-year-old sister, who was also hit, police said. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police only identified the driver as being a 26-year-old woman and said she is cooperating with the investigation.

A team of counselors has been made available.

El Paso Police give an update at Oran Roberts Elementary School where a child was struck and killed by a car this morning.

Posted by KTSM 9 News on Wednesday, October 9, 2019

KTSM’s Madeleine Goff is on the scene and will bring you the latest updates as they become available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND