BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Ohio say a child accidentally fired a gun inside a Sam’s Club store Saturday morning.
According to police in Boardman, Ohio, the 7-year-old child shot the handgun near a cash register.
Officers said the mother had a concealed carry permit and the gun was in her purse.
No one was hit or hurt.
Officers said police will gather evidence and confer with the prosecutor as to whether any charges will be filed against the mother.
Latest Headlines
- Child gets into mother’s purse, accidentally fires gun inside Ohio Sam’s Club store
- Man breaks into home during children’s remote learning class, teacher calls 911
- Pelosi: 48 hours to strike deal to get stimulus checks out before Election Day
- Live: President Trump campaigns in Nevada
- Montwood-Eastwood football game postponed due to COVID-19