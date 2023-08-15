EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department has located a 12-year-old child who was initially reported missing early Tuesday morning, Aug. 15.

Police say Dai-Von Green, 12, was found sleeping in front of a residence in Northeast El Paso.

The Police Department initially sent out a missing child alert at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, stating Green ran away from home at around 3:40 p.m. Monday after his mother picked him up from school, which was confirmed through surveillance video.

Police say Green was found safe and was not injured.