EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A young child has died and three other family members were injured after a mobile home caught on fire in San Elizario early Sunday morning, Dec. 17.

Chief Roger Esparza from the El Paso County Emergency Services District No. 2 says they received a call that Sunday regarding a possible structure fire.

Esparza says they discovered a mobile home on fire upon arrival and there was a family of four in the home.

Esparza says the father was transported to a burn center in Lubbock, Texas, and the mother along with the other child suffered injuries.

San Elizario Fire Rescue shared a GoFundMe on their Facebook page of the family who lost their mobile home in the fire. The GoFundMe page says the two children were 1-year-old twins.

Esparza says they are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.