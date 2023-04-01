EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —The El Paso Chihuahuas and Whataburger are teaming up to host a virtual food drive benefiting the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank. The food drive begins Saturday, April 1 and ends on Thursday, August 31.

The community is encouraged to donate a minimum of $5.

“Each donation offers an opportunity to win prizes such as Whataburger for a Year. A winner will be chosen each month during the drive and entries roll over month-to-month. Three winners of Whataburger for a Year will be chosen at the conclusion of the donation drive,” said a press release announcing the food drive.

The press release says that for every $1 donated, EPFHFB can provide seven meals for children, elderly, and others who are hungry.

The following is the entry breakdown and prizes:

Prizes:

Five $50 Whataburger Gift Cards

Three grand prize winners will receive a Whataburger for a Year basket; two tickets to a Chihuahuas Home Game; a chance to throw out the first pitch.

Entry Options:

30 entries – $5

100 entries -$10

600 entries – $20

1,000 entries – $50

2,500 entries – $100

To make a donation and enter to win Whataburger prizes, you can visit www.elpasochihuahuas.regfox.com/whataburger-donation-drive.