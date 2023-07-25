Dubbed “the best jerseys in sports” by USA Today in 2014, the Chihuahuas dog face jersey that made a national splash, is making its comeback in 2023, looking a little older.

In honor of the 10th Year Celebration, presented by GECU, the dog face jerseys will be worn during GECU Bark at the Park, Thursday, July 27, when the Chihuahuas take on the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers affiliate). First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

2014 @USATODAY “the best jerseys in sports” makes its return Thursday, July 27th with a touch of gray! pic.twitter.com/XZyRZAxI39 — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) July 25, 2023

The 2023 jerseys feature the face of a Chihuahua embodying the spirit of the brand. The Chihuahua shows signs of aging after 10 years, with white and gray fur, as opposed to the original 2014 dog face jersey.

The jerseys, worn during the Chihuahuas inaugural campaign in 2014, were named “the best jerseys in sports” by USA Today and worn on ESPN’s SportsCenter & by former ESPN2 host, Keith Olbermann. They were also featured on Sporting News, FoxSports.com, SB Nation, and Bleacher Report, to name a few.

The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned with proceeds benefiting local non-profit organizations

via the El Paso Chihuahuas Foundation. The jersey auction is live now and concludes on the final

out of the game on Saturday, July 29. Fans may view the jerseys and place bids by texting “BID” to 915-600-6677.