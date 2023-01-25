EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Chief of Police Gregory K. Allen began his career at the El Paso Police Department in 1978. He rose through the ranks until he was eventually elected Chief of Police in 2008. He was the first person of color to become a police chief in El Paso and was also El Paso’s longest serving chief, serving for 15 years. At the age of 71, Chief Allen passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

The following is the scheduled tribute and funeral services for Chief Allen which will take place on Thursday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 27.

Thursday, Jan. 26

5 p.m.- Doors open at Judson F. Williams Convention Center; Chief Allen’s hearse arrives and will be escorted into the Convention Center.

6 p.m.- 9 p.m.- Tribute ceremony for Chief Allen takes place. The remembrance ceremony will include guest speakers from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. who will pay tribute to Chief Allen. Chief Allen will be lying-in-state, to allow the public to pay their respects. Parking at the Convention Center and the Union Plaza Parking Garage will be free of charge for the tribute service.

Friday, Jan. 27