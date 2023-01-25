EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Chief of Police Gregory K. Allen began his career at the El Paso Police Department in 1978. He rose through the ranks until he was eventually elected Chief of Police in 2008. He was the first person of color to become a police chief in El Paso and was also El Paso’s longest serving chief, serving for 15 years. At the age of 71, Chief Allen passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
The following is the scheduled tribute and funeral services for Chief Allen which will take place on Thursday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 27.
Thursday, Jan. 26
- 5 p.m.- Doors open at Judson F. Williams Convention Center; Chief Allen’s hearse arrives and will be escorted into the Convention Center.
- 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.- Tribute ceremony for Chief Allen takes place. The remembrance ceremony will include guest speakers from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. who will pay tribute to Chief Allen. Chief Allen will be lying-in-state, to allow the public to pay their respects. Parking at the Convention Center and the Union Plaza Parking Garage will be free of charge for the tribute service.
Friday, Jan. 27
- 10 a.m.- Doors open at Abundant Living Faith Center.
- 10:40 a.m. – Chief Allen’s hearse leaves Sunset Funeral Homes and will stop in front of the patrol station where a salute will take place. Chief Allen’s hearse will continue traveling towards Abundant Church Living Center located on 1000 Valley Crest Dr.
- 11 a.m. – Funeral service at Abundant Living Faith Center begins.
- 12:15-12:20 p.m. – Procession leaves Abundant Living Faith Center and heads towards Evergreen East Cemetery located on 1240 Montana.
- 1:30 p.m. – Honors and interment will then take place at Evergreen East Cemetery. Police honors will be given at the cemetery, which will include a three-volley salute, a last radio call, and a presentation of the flag to the family.